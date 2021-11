Jennifer Wright won the Ledger Week 11 pick-em contest in a tiebreaker.

Wright went 7-2 and came closest to the point OU scored at Baylor.

She was tied with Austin Davis, David Davis, Calee Conway, Jesse Sutmiller, Jonathon Sutmiller and Gerald Conway.

She receives a six-month subscription to the Ledger’s e-edition with the win.

Overall, Austin Davis is 96-33 and has a two-game lead on Jesse Sutmiller.

Standings after week 11