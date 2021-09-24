Wister wins district

WISTER – Wister blew out Gans and Arkoma to win a Class A district tournament Thursday.

The Lady Wildcats are 23-7 and advance to the regional tournament next week.

Wister opened with a 12-0 win over Gans before taking both games against Arkoma, 12-0, and 13-0.

In the opener against Gans, Wister scored five runs in the first inning and coasted to the win.

Jaelyn Covey thew a one-hitter in the win. She struck out six and had no walks.

Hope Gotes tripled and was 3-3 with three RBI and two wins, Kourtney Donaho tripled and went 1-1 with two runs and a RBI, McKinzie Duncan doubled while going 1-1 with a RBI and a run and Chloe Melton also doubled and finished 1-1 with two RBI and a run.

Wister 12, Gans 0

GHS 0 0 0—0 1 0

WHS 5 0 7—12 10 0

In the first game against Arkoma, Kaylea Underwood threw a no-hitter with eight strikeouts and no walks.

At the plate, Underwood was 2-3 with two RBI, Jordan Makovy went 2-2 with three RBI and run and Covey doubled and had a 1-1 game with two runs and a RBI.

Wister 12, Arkoma 0

AHS 0 0 0—0 0 2

WHS 4 5 3—12 11 0

In the final game, Wister hit three home runs and Covey threw a no-hitter and struck out three.

Donaho homered and was 2-3 with four RBI and two runs, Kinley Branscum also homered and went 1-1 with three RBI and a run, Duncan homered in a 1-2 outing with three RBI and two runs and Hattie Pate doubled and had a 1-2 outing with a RBI and a run.

Wister 13, Arkoma 0

WHS 0 2 11—13 9 1

AHS 0 0 0—0 0 3

