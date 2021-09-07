Wister man dies in motorcycle crash

A 58-year-old Wister man died in a motorcycle crash Monday at 7:10 p.m. on Highway 112 in Rock Island.

Jeffrey Price was driving a 2003 Harley Davidson on Highway 112, failed to stop at a stop sign, crossed into Morris Loop in Rock Island, departed the road and struck a bridge culvert.

He was pronounced dead at the scene from massive injuries.

His passenger, Rose Price, was transported by Life Flight to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa. She is in critical condition with head, trunk arm and leg injuries.

The accident was investigated by Trooper Fernando Cardenas, Assisted by Leflore County Sheriff’s Department, Pocola Fire Department and Hogeye Fire Department.