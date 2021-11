WISTER – Wister Elementary students of the month for October.

Back Row: Gunner Whybark, Kade Reed, Javeiah Arnold, Dylan Vaughn, Shooter Clement, Cayden Beason, Alysson Matias and Margo Repass. Front Row: Jaxson Towne, Amelia Areyan, Grace Eaton, Brylee Mundy, Samuel Moore and Brylann McGee.

