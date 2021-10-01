Whitesboro wins twice in regionals

:



WHITESBORO – Whitesboro won a pair of convincing games in the Class B fast pitch softball regional here Thursday.

The Lady Bulldogs are one win away from a trip to the state tournament after besting Welch, 9-0, and Cameron, 12-0.

Cameron won its opener against McCurtain, 9-6.

In Whitesboro’s win over Welch, Madison Grogan and Austyn Wright teamed up for a two-hitter. Grogan pitched five innings and allowed two hits, while striking out nine and walking one. Wright went two innings and struck out five.

Wright tripled and doubled and was 3-3 with two runs, Wright had a pair of doubled and went 3-3 with three RBI and Kinley Barron homered and doubled while going 2-2 with three runs and two RBI

Whitesboro 9, Welch 0

WEL 0 0 0 0 0—0 2 1

WHI 3 4 0 1 1—9 10 0

Against Cameron, the same two pitchers teamed up to throw a one-hitter. Grogan pitched four innings and gave up one hit with three strikeouts. Wright went the final inning and struck out two with a walk.

Wright doubled twice again and was 3-4 with four RBI, Grogan went 3-4 with a triple and double while going 3-4 with two runs and a RBI, Madi Edwards tripled and finished 2-4 with a RBI and a run and Kayleigh Walker doubled while going 1-3.

Whitesboro 12, Cameron 0

WHS 0 1 2 5 4—12 14 0

CHS 0 0 0 0 0—0 1 3

Get more: Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter or subscribe to the Ledger.