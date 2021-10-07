Whitesboro wins opener at state

OKLAHOMA CITY – Madison Grogan threw a one-hitter and struck out 12 as Whitesboro defeated Buffalo Valley, 6-0, in the opening round of the Class B fast pitch state tournament.

The Lady Bulldogs, 24-4, and ranked third, plays the Turner and Roff winner Friday at 4 p.m., also in Oklahoma City. Buffalo Valley ends its season with a 31-10 record.

Whitesboro scored twice in the bottom of the first and coasted to the win.

Kinley Barron doubled twice and was 3-3 with two runs scored and a RBI, Addi Wright doubled and went 2-4 with two runs and Maura Cole doubled in a 1-3 game with a RBI.

