Whitesboro loses in semifinals

OKLAHOMA CITY – Whitesboro’s hopes of winning a Class B fast pitch softball state tournament came up short Friday as the Lady Bulldogs lost in the semifinals to Roff, 1-0.

It was the second straight year Roff has defeated Whitesboro in the state tournament. Whitesboro finishes with a 24-6 record. Roff plays Mason for the state championship Saturday.

Roff scored its lone run in the top of the sixth and Whitesboro managed only two hits.

Madison Grogan went the distance for Whitesboro, allowing four hits and one earned run. She struck out seven and did not have any walks.

Kinley Barron and Madi Edwards had the two hits for Whitesboro.

