Whitesboro advanced to the Class B state fast pitch softball tournament with a 6-0 win over Cameron Friday.

Madison Grogan threw a one-hitter for Whitesboro and also homered in the win. She struck out 12 and did not have any walks.

Linley Collins tripled and doubled and went 2-4 with a run, Kayleigh Walker had a 2-3 outing with a run and Darah Cole finished 2-3 with a run.

