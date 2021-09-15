Whitesboro advances to championship game

Madison Grogan threw a shutout as Whitesboro advanced to the championship game of the 2021 fast pitch softball tournament with a 1-0 win Tuesday over top-seeded and defending champion Pocola.

Grogan pitched a five-hitter with seven strikeouts to get the win for Whitesboro. Whitesboro, which managed only two hits, scored its only run in the sixth inning as Linley Collins walked and eventually scored on an error.

LCT after Tuesday

Alyssa Parker was the hard-luck loser for Pocola. She gave up only two hits with 11 strikeouts and two walks.

Whitesboro will get its first crack at winning the tournament Thursday at 8:55 p.m. against the survivor of Pocola, Heavener and Howe.

All of Thursday’s games are at Spiro High School. The first game at 4 p.m. is a rematch between Howe and Heavener. Howe won Monday’s game, 2-0. The Lady Lions won their only game Tuesday over Poteau, 5-1.

Heavener won three times Tuesday, The Lady Wolves defeated Arkona, 10-0, held on for a 6-4 win over Panama and overcame Wister, 4-2.

In earlier games Tuesday, Poteau defeated Talihina, 13-0 and LeFlore, 13-10 before losing to Howe. LeFlore won over Spiro, 5-4, before losing to Poteau. Panama crushed Cameron, 13-2, before the Lady ‘Backs lost to Heavener.

