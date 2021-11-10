West meets to discuss Spiro Mounds

OKLAHOMA CITY – Rep. Rick West, R-Heavener, met recently with the executive director of the Oklahoma Historical Society, Trait Thompson, and several from his team at the Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center near Spiro, to discuss the center’s needs.

“This is the crown jewel of our area,” West said, “And the history at this site needs to be preserved. This is not just about bringing tourism to our area but about teaching people about the first people known to inhabit this area of our state.”

The Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center preserves about 150 acres along the Arkansas Rivers, offering interpretive exhibits and trails and a slide show detailing the area’s early inhabitants and history. An archaeologist is on staff to answer questions and lead tours. Schools and other groups as well as just interested individuals can tour the site on their own or can schedule tours.

