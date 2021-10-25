Week 9 pick-em is now open

The Ledger/LCJ Week 9 pick-em contest is now open and ready for you to play in.

It is free and we encourage everybody to take part, even if you have not previously played.

All you have to do is pick who you think will win in the games involving LeFlore County teams, Keota, OU, OSU, Tulsa and national games of the week.

Email your picks to craig@heavenerledger.com, fax them to (918) 653-7350 or text (918) 649-4712.

pick em week 9

2021 Ledger/LCJ football pick-em Pocola at Heavener Poteau at Fort Gibson Keys at Panama Vian at Spiro Central at Talihina Arkoma at Gans Keota at Watts Texas Tech at OU Kansas at OSU Navy at Tulsa Texas at Baylor Michigan at Michigan State Tiebreaker: Points OU scores against Texas Tech ___________ Name: Email address: Pick which team you think will win and return picks by Thursday at 5 p.m. by email to craig@heavenerledger.com, text (918) 649-4712 or fax (918) 653-2425. 653-7350.