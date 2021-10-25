Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Sports

Week 9 pick-em is now open

ByCraig Hall

Oct 25, 2021

The Ledger/LCJ Week 9 pick-em contest is now open and ready for you to play in.

It is free and we encourage everybody to take part, even if you have not previously played.

All you have to do is pick who you think will win in the games involving LeFlore County teams, Keota, OU, OSU, Tulsa and national games of the week.

Email your picks to craig@heavenerledger.com, fax them to (918) 653-7350 or text (918) 649-4712.

pick em week 9

2021 Ledger/LCJ football pick-em
Pocola at Heavener
Poteau at Fort Gibson
Keys at Panama
Vian at Spiro
Central at Talihina
Arkoma at Gans
Keota at Watts
Texas Tech at OU
Kansas at OSU
Navy at Tulsa
Texas at Baylor
Michigan at Michigan State
Tiebreaker: Points OU scores against Texas Tech ___________
Name:
Email address:
Pick which team you think will win and return picks by Thursday at 5 p.m. by email to
craig@heavenerledger.com, text (918) 649-4712 or fax (918) 653-2425.  653-7350.

