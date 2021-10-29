Week 9 games are Friday

Heavener quarterback Dalton Semore throws a pass to Jackson Clubb earlier this season.

The playoffs are starting to come into shape for the districts involving LeFlore County teams.

Poteau (7-1 and 5-0) will definitely be in the playoffs along with Arkoma (7-1 and 2-1). The other county teams are bound for basketball or off-season workouts, unless they get a lot of help.

This week, Poteau will try to win its 27th-straight district game as the Pirates travel to Fort Gibson, 6-2 and 4-1, which was tied for the district lead before losing to Broken Bow.

Depending on the outcomes this week, Broken Bow’s game at Poteau in Week 10 will likely determine the district champion and second-place team.

Arkoma (7-1 and 2-1) will finish second or third, likely determined by the game with Keota (5-2 and 2-1) in Week 10. Both teams have lost to Summit Christian so the winner will get at least one playoff game at home while the loser will go on the road in the playoff

Arkoma plays Gans (2-5 and 1-2) while Keota visits winless Watts.

In other games this week, there will be another LeFlore County matchup as Pocola (4-4 and 2-3) visits Heavener (0-8 and 0-5). This will be Heavener’s homecoming and the last home game of the season.

Spiro’s playoff hopes were badly damaged as the Bulldogs (5-3 and 2-3) lost at home to Keys last week. It gets even tougher this week as the Bulldogs host Vian (7-1 and 5-0), which could clinch the district with a win Friday. Cascia Hall is second, while Keys and Roland are tied for third.

Panama (2-6 and 1-4) can be a spoiler as the Razorbacks visit Keys (5-2 and 3-2) Friday night and then takes on Roland in Week 10 so Panama could make a big difference in the playoff seeds with a win either this week or next week.

Talihina (3-4 and 2-3) is currently behind four teams in its district race. The Golden Tigers try to rebound from last week’s blowout loss to Colcord when they host Central (2-6 and 1-4). Gore is in first place, Warner and Porter are tied for second and Colcord is fourth.

Week 8 was a rough one for LeFlore County football teams as only two teams came away with wins.

Poteau and Arkoma both dominated while Spiro lost a close one and the other teams were never in the game.

Poteau (7-1 and 5-0) won its 25th straight district win by smashing Muldrow, 48-0. The Bulldogs are 2-6 and 1-4.

Arkoma blanked Watts, 46-0. The Mustangs are 7-1 and 2-1. Watts is 0-7 and 0-3.

Spiro (5-3, 2-3) saw its playoff hopes likely dashed as Keys (5-2 and 3-2) edged the Bulldogs, 32-29, in the best game of the night.

Roland (6-2, 3-2) built a big lead in the first half and defeated Heavener (0-8 and 0-5), 48-14.

Panama (2-6, 1-4) lost to district leader Vian (7-1, 5-0).

Pocola (4-4 and 2-3) will also need some help to make the playoffs after the Indians came up short against Cascia Hall (4-3, 4-1), 40-8.

Talihina (3-4 and 2-3) came up short at Colcord (6-2, 3-2), 70-8. The Golden Tigers return home to play Central Sallisaw next week.

In Poteau’s win, Dax Collins scored three times and Todd Mattox twice in the first half as the Pirates scored on all six possessions en route to a 42-0 win. This will be the last meeting between the two schools for at least two years as the Bulldogs are dropping to Class 3A next season.

