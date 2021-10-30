Week 9 county football roundup

A Heavener player knocks the ball loose from Pocola's Ricky Mendez

Pocola scored the most points in the 29 games against Heavener, Poteau set up a big showdown with Broken Bow next week, and Arkoma and Talihina won games in Week 9 for LeFlore County teams.

Pocola had previously scored 34, five times against the Wolves, but surpassed that total early in third quarter in a 54-0 defeat of the Wolves as Halloween came early to Heavener.

The Indians are 5-4 and 3-3. The Wolves are 0-9 and 0-6. Pocola hosts Spiro next week while Heavener visits Vian.

Poteau and Broken Bow will play for the district championship after Broken Bow defeated Sallisaw and Poteau blasted Fort Gibson, 49-21 Friday.

Both Poteau and Broken Bow have 6-0 district records going into Friday’s game at Poteau. The win over Fort Gibson improved the Pirates to 8-1 overall and was their 27th straight district win. The Tigers drop to 6-3 and 4-2.

Arkoma also set up a big game at Keota next week with a 46-0 win over Gans. The Mustangs are 8-1 overall and 3-1 in district play. The Mustangs are tied for second place with Keota going into next week’s game which will decide which team plays at home in the first round of the playoffs. Gans is 2-6 and 1-3.

Spiro hung close with district leading Vian in the first half, before the Wolverines clinched the district championship with a 56-42 win. Spiro is 5-4 and 2-4. Vian is 8-1 and 6-0.

Talihina stayed alive for a playoff spot, but will need a big upset and some help next week after the Golden Tigers crushed Central, 46-30. Talihina is 4-4 and 3-3 while Central is 2-7 and 1-5.

Talihina visits Gore Friday. The Tigers are in fifth place and would need to beat Gore and have another of the three teams ahead of them to lose.

Keys moved toward a playoff spot with a 31-0 win over Panama. The Cougars are currently in third place with a 6-2 record overall and 4-2 in the district. Panama is 2-7 and 1-5.

