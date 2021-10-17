Week 8 pick-em is ready

The Ledger Week 8 pick-em contest is ready and everybody is encouraged to take part.
It’s free and easy to play. All you need to do is pick the winners of all games involving LeFlore County football teams, plus Keota, OU, OSU, Arkansas and national games of the week.
Email your picks to craig@heavenerledger.com, fax to (866) 840-1031 or text to (844) 673-0508.
Each weekly winner received a free six-month subscription to the Ledger e-edition. Overall winner gets a $50 gift card.
|2021 Ledger/LCJ football pick-em
|Heavener
|at
|Roland
|Muldrow
|at
|Poteau
|Panama
|at
|Vian
|Cascia Hall
|at
|Pocola
|Keys
|at
|Spiro
|Talihina
|at
|Colcord
|Watts
|at
|Arkoma
|Cave Springs
|at
|Keota
|OU
|at
|Kansas
|OSU
|at
|Iowa State
|UA Pine Bluff
|at
|Arkansas
|Kansas State
|at
|Texas Tech
|West Virginia
|at
|TCU
|Name:
|Email address:
