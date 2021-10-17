Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Sports

Week 8 pick-em is ready

ByCraig Hall

Oct 17, 2021
The Ledger Week 8 pick-em contest is ready and everybody is encouraged to take part.

It’s free and easy to play. All you need to do is pick the winners of all games involving LeFlore County football teams, plus Keota, OU, OSU, Arkansas and national games of the week.

Email your picks to craig@heavenerledger.com, fax to (866) 840-1031 or text to (844) 673-0508.

Each weekly winner received a free six-month subscription to the Ledger e-edition. Overall winner gets a $50 gift card.

pick em week 8

2021 Ledger/LCJ football pick-em
Heavener at Roland
Muldrow at Poteau
Panama at Vian
Cascia Hall at Pocola
Keys at Spiro
Talihina at Colcord
Watts at Arkoma
Cave Springs at Keota
OU at Kansas
OSU at Iowa State
UA Pine Bluff at Arkansas
Kansas State at Texas Tech
West Virginia at TCU
Name:
Email address:
Pick which team you think will win and return picks by Friday at 5 p.m. by email to
craig@heavenerledger.com, text (918) 649-4712 or fax (866) 840-1031

By Craig Hall

