Week 8 county football roundup

Week 8 was a rough one for LeFlore County football teams as only two teams came away with wins.

Poteau and Arkoma both dominated while Spiro lost a close one and the other teams were never in the game.

Poteau (7-1 and 5-0) won its 25th straight district win by smashing Muldrow, 48-0. The Bulldogs are 2-6 and 1-4.

Arkoma blanked Watts, 46-0. The Mustangs are 7-1 and 2-1. Watts is 0-7 and 0-3. Arkoma goes to Gans next week.

Spiro (5-3, 2-3) saw its playoff hopes likely dashed as Keys (5-2 and 3-2) edged the Bulldogs, 32-29, in the best game of the night. Spiro hosts Vian next week.

Roland (6-2, 3-2) built a big lead in the first half and defeated Heavener (0-8 and 0-5), 48-14. The Wolves are home for homecoming next week against Pocola.

Panama (2-6, 1-4) lost to district leader Vian (7-1, 5-0). The Razorbacks are home with Keys next week.

Pocola (4-4 and 2-3) will also need some help to make the playoffs after the Indians came up short against Cascia Hall (4-3, 4-1), 40-8.

Talihina (3-4 and 2-3) came up short at Colcord (6-2, 3-2), 70-8. The Golden Tigers return home to play Central Sallisaw next week.

In Poteau’s win, Dax Collins scored three times and Todd Mattox twice in the first half as the Pirates scored on all six possessions en route to a 42-0 win. This will be the last meeting between the two schools for at least two years as the Bulldogs are dropping to Class 3A next season.

The Pirates visit Fort Gibson next week.

