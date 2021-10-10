Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Football Sports

Week 7 pick-em is open

ByCraig Hall

Oct 10, 2021
Ledger logo

The Ledger’s Week 7 football pick-em is now open.

Everybody is invited and encouraged to play. It is a free contest. All you have to do is pick the winners of games involving LeFlore County teams, along with Keota, OU, OSU, Tulsa, Arkansas and a national game of the week.

The weekly winner gets a six-month subscription to the Ledger’s e-edition. The overall winner receives a $50 gift certificate to the Southern Belle or a $50 gift card.

Send your picks to craig@heavenerledger.com, fax them to (918) 653-7305 or bring them by our office at 704 West Fifth Street.

Since all the high school games are Thursday, your picks need to be in Thursday by 5 p.m.

Week 7 pick em

2021 Ledger/LCJ football pick-em
Spiro at Heavener
Poteau at Stilwell
Panama at Cascia Hall
Pocola at Vian
Warner at Talihina
Cave Springs at Arkoma
Summit at Keota
TCU at OU
OSU at Texas
Tulsa at S. Florida
Auburn at Arkansas
Iowa State at Kansas State
Tiebreaker: Points OSU scores against Texas _______
Name:
Email address:
Pick which team you think will win and return picks by Thursday at 5 p.m. by email to
craig@heavenerledger.com, text (918) 649-4712 or fax (918) 653-2425.

By Craig Hall

Related Post

Football Sports

Updated football district standings after Week 6

Oct 10, 2021 Craig Hall
Football Sports

A&M beats Alabama 41-38 on last-play field goal

Oct 10, 2021 Craig Hall
Football Sports

Late TD run helps Tulsa beat Memphis

Oct 10, 2021 Craig Hall

Leave a Reply

You missed

Football Sports

Week 7 pick-em is open

Oct 10, 2021 Craig Hall
News

McConnell seizes on debt standoff to undermine agenda

Oct 10, 2021 Craig Hall
Football Sports

Updated football district standings after Week 6

Oct 10, 2021 Craig Hall
Others

Today in history for 10-10-2021

Oct 10, 2021 Craig Hall