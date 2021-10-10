Week 7 pick-em is open

The Ledger’s Week 7 football pick-em is now open.

Everybody is invited and encouraged to play. It is a free contest. All you have to do is pick the winners of games involving LeFlore County teams, along with Keota, OU, OSU, Tulsa, Arkansas and a national game of the week.

The weekly winner gets a six-month subscription to the Ledger’s e-edition. The overall winner receives a $50 gift certificate to the Southern Belle or a $50 gift card.

Send your picks to craig@heavenerledger.com, fax them to (918) 653-7305 or bring them by our office at 704 West Fifth Street.

Since all the high school games are Thursday, your picks need to be in Thursday by 5 p.m.

Week 7 pick em

2021 Ledger/LCJ football pick-em Spiro at Heavener Poteau at Stilwell Panama at Cascia Hall Pocola at Vian Warner at Talihina Cave Springs at Arkoma Summit at Keota TCU at OU OSU at Texas Tulsa at S. Florida Auburn at Arkansas Iowa State at Kansas State Tiebreaker: Points OSU scores against Texas _______ Name: Email address: Pick which team you think will win and return picks by Thursday at 5 p.m. by email to craig@heavenerledger.com, text (918) 649-4712 or fax (918) 653-2425.