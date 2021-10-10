Week 7 pick-em is open

The Ledger’s Week 7 football pick-em is now open.
Everybody is invited and encouraged to play. It is a free contest. All you have to do is pick the winners of games involving LeFlore County teams, along with Keota, OU, OSU, Tulsa, Arkansas and a national game of the week.
The weekly winner gets a six-month subscription to the Ledger’s e-edition. The overall winner receives a $50 gift certificate to the Southern Belle or a $50 gift card.
Send your picks to craig@heavenerledger.com, fax them to (918) 653-7305 or bring them by our office at 704 West Fifth Street.
Since all the high school games are Thursday, your picks need to be in Thursday by 5 p.m.
|2021 Ledger/LCJ football pick-em
|Spiro
|at
|Heavener
|Poteau
|at
|Stilwell
|Panama
|at
|Cascia Hall
|Pocola
|at
|Vian
|Warner
|at
|Talihina
|Cave Springs
|at
|Arkoma
|Summit
|at
|Keota
|TCU
|at
|OU
|OSU
|at
|Texas
|Tulsa
|at
|S. Florida
|Auburn
|at
|Arkansas
|Iowa State
|at
|Kansas State
|Tiebreaker: Points OSU scores against Texas _______
|Name:
|Email address:
|Pick which team you think will win and return picks by Thursday at 5 p.m. by email to
|craig@heavenerledger.com, text (918) 649-4712 or fax (918) 653-2425.