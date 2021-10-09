Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Football Sports

Week 6 prep football scores

ByCraig Hall

Oct 9, 2021

The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

Adair 28, Sperry 22

Anadarko 29, Douglass 0

Antlers 55, Valliant 13

Ardmore 28, Duncan 21

Barnsdall 38, Olive 22

Beggs 24, Metro Christian 22

Berryhill 38, Jay 0

Bethany 45, Elgin 7

Bethel 44, Crooked Oak 13

Bishop Kelley 41, Tulsa Edison 0

Bixby 70, Choctaw 7

Blackwell 21, Hennessey 2

Blanchard 48, OKC Classen Adv. 20

Bluejacket 46, Welch 0

Boise City 46, Beaver 0

Booker T. Washington 37, Sand Springs 32

Broken Arrow 47, Edmond Memorial 14

Broken Bow 49, Muldrow 0

Caddo 51, Southwest Covenant 18

Caney Valley 21, Chelsea 20

Carl Albert 35, McGuinness 34, OT

Cashion 12, Hinton 0

Central 46, Mannford 7

Chandler 56, Star Spencer 12

Christian Heritage Academy 28, Lexington 0

Clinton, Ill. 51, Cache 7

Collinsville 27, Claremore 3

Comanche 53, Marietta 0

Commerce 49, Wyandotte 6

Copan 64, South Coffeyville 44

Cordell 36, Carnegie 14

Covington-Douglas 52, Yale 12

Coweta 57, Tulsa East Central 0

Crossings Christian School 38, Jones 29

Cushing 49, Tecumseh 6

Cyril 38, Waurika 32

DASCHE, Texas 24, OKC Patriots 19

Davenport 48, Foyil 0

Deer Creek 70, OKC Northwest 0

Del City 27, Midwest City 6

Dewar 83, Porum 6

Dewey 40, Nowata 16

Eisenhower 76, Guymon 16

Elk City 31, Chickasha 8

Elmore City 46, Dibble 0

Empire 42, Tipton 14

Eufaula 49, Atoka 0

Fairland 58, Afton 0

Fairview 34, Burns Flat-Dill City 8

Fort Gibson 60, McLain/TSST 8

Fox 32, Grandfield 30

Frederick 63, Tishomingo 0

Glenpool 40, Memorial 0

Gore 35, Colcord 26

Grove 34, Bristow 28

Guthrie 34, Woodward 13

Henryetta 28, Morris 9

Hilldale 48, Stilwell 8

Holland Hall 48, Vinita 12

Hominy 46, Chouteau-Mazie 12

Hooker 54, Thomas Fay Custer 14

Hugo 37, Wilburton 16

Idabel 42, Hartshorne 22

Jenks 49, Norman 21

John Cooper, Texas 50, Casady 7

John Marshall 26, Ada 14

Keota 46, Gans 0

Keys (Park Hill) 63, Heavener 18

Laverne 36, Balko 28

Lawton 33, Putnam North 28

Liberty 23, Allen 18

Lincoln Christian 56, Westville 14

Lindsay 26, Davis 14

Little Axe 52, Kingston 6

Luther 47, Alva 15

MacArthur 61, OKC Southeast 13

Mangum 64, Apache 14

Marlow 42, Coalgate 7

Maud 56, Coyle 6

McAlester 56, Durant 21

Merritt 41, Sayre 7

Minco 27, Crescent 26

Mooreland 22, Texhoma 14

Morrison 43, Woodland 6

Mounds 69, Savanna 0

Muskogee 49, Bartlesville 14

NOAH 33, Pawnee 14

Oaks 50, Dustin 0

Okemah 36, Wewoka 26

Oklahoma Christian School 49, Newkirk 8

Oklahoma Union 41, Ketchum 6

Oologah 47, Miami 28

Owasso 41, Edmond North 3

Paoli 22, Ryan 14

Pawhuska 36, Quapaw 0

Perkins-Tryon 34, Mount St. Mary 3

Perry 41, Chisholm 12

Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 44, Garber 36

Plainview 42, Madill 7

Pocola 38, Panama 0

Ponca City 43, Putnam West 6

Pond Creek-Hunter 36, Kremlin-Hillsdale 0

Porter Consolidated 34, Hulbert 7

Poteau 52, Sallisaw 0

Prague 40, Kellyville 0

Pryor 66, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 14

Purcell 41, Holdenville 7

Putnam City 42, Southmoore 14

Regent Prep 49, Depew 0

Rejoice Christian School 63, Sequoyah-Claremore 0

Ringling 57, Rush Springs 0

Roland 42, Spiro 39

Salina 21, Kansas 7

Seiling 46, Canton 0

Seminole 39, Checotah 35

Shattuck 54, Turpin 20

Shawnee 29, Tulsa Rogers 6

Skiatook 35, Cleveland 21

Snyder 56, Central High 8

Stillwater 56, OKC U.S. Grant 6

Stroud 50, Konawa 0

Sulphur 28, Pauls Valley 9

Summit Christian 45, Arkoma 8

Tahlequah 21, Sapulpa 14

Talihina 32, Canadian 0

Thackerville 40, Maysville 26

Timberlake 48, Deer Creek-Lamont 0

Tonkawa 26, Watonga 18

Tuttle 49, Harrah 13

Union 48, Mustang 10

Velma-Alma 53, Strother 6

Verdigris 46, Inola 6

Vian 35, Cascia Hall 28

Victory Christian 50, Haskell 6

Wagoner 56, Catoosa 0

Walters 27, Hobart 7

Warner 42, Central Sallisaw 18

Washington 13, Community Christian 10

Wayne 25, Healdton 0

Waynoka 46, Sharon-Mutual 0

Wetumka 30, Weleetka 6

Wilson 22, Hollis 18

Wynnewood 34, Stratford 30

By Craig Hall

