Week 6 prep football scores

The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
Adair 28, Sperry 22
Anadarko 29, Douglass 0
Antlers 55, Valliant 13
Ardmore 28, Duncan 21
Barnsdall 38, Olive 22
Beggs 24, Metro Christian 22
Berryhill 38, Jay 0
Bethany 45, Elgin 7
Bethel 44, Crooked Oak 13
Bishop Kelley 41, Tulsa Edison 0
Bixby 70, Choctaw 7
Blackwell 21, Hennessey 2
Blanchard 48, OKC Classen Adv. 20
Bluejacket 46, Welch 0
Boise City 46, Beaver 0
Booker T. Washington 37, Sand Springs 32
Broken Arrow 47, Edmond Memorial 14
Broken Bow 49, Muldrow 0
Caddo 51, Southwest Covenant 18
Caney Valley 21, Chelsea 20
Carl Albert 35, McGuinness 34, OT
Cashion 12, Hinton 0
Central 46, Mannford 7
Chandler 56, Star Spencer 12
Christian Heritage Academy 28, Lexington 0
Clinton, Ill. 51, Cache 7
Collinsville 27, Claremore 3
Comanche 53, Marietta 0
Commerce 49, Wyandotte 6
Copan 64, South Coffeyville 44
Cordell 36, Carnegie 14
Covington-Douglas 52, Yale 12
Coweta 57, Tulsa East Central 0
Crossings Christian School 38, Jones 29
Cushing 49, Tecumseh 6
Cyril 38, Waurika 32
DASCHE, Texas 24, OKC Patriots 19
Davenport 48, Foyil 0
Deer Creek 70, OKC Northwest 0
Del City 27, Midwest City 6
Dewar 83, Porum 6
Dewey 40, Nowata 16
Eisenhower 76, Guymon 16
Elk City 31, Chickasha 8
Elmore City 46, Dibble 0
Empire 42, Tipton 14
Eufaula 49, Atoka 0
Fairland 58, Afton 0
Fairview 34, Burns Flat-Dill City 8
Fort Gibson 60, McLain/TSST 8
Fox 32, Grandfield 30
Frederick 63, Tishomingo 0
Glenpool 40, Memorial 0
Gore 35, Colcord 26
Grove 34, Bristow 28
Guthrie 34, Woodward 13
Henryetta 28, Morris 9
Hilldale 48, Stilwell 8
Holland Hall 48, Vinita 12
Hominy 46, Chouteau-Mazie 12
Hooker 54, Thomas Fay Custer 14
Hugo 37, Wilburton 16
Idabel 42, Hartshorne 22
Jenks 49, Norman 21
John Cooper, Texas 50, Casady 7
John Marshall 26, Ada 14
Keota 46, Gans 0
Keys (Park Hill) 63, Heavener 18
Laverne 36, Balko 28
Lawton 33, Putnam North 28
Liberty 23, Allen 18
Lincoln Christian 56, Westville 14
Lindsay 26, Davis 14
Little Axe 52, Kingston 6
Luther 47, Alva 15
MacArthur 61, OKC Southeast 13
Mangum 64, Apache 14
Marlow 42, Coalgate 7
Maud 56, Coyle 6
McAlester 56, Durant 21
Merritt 41, Sayre 7
Minco 27, Crescent 26
Mooreland 22, Texhoma 14
Morrison 43, Woodland 6
Mounds 69, Savanna 0
Muskogee 49, Bartlesville 14
NOAH 33, Pawnee 14
Oaks 50, Dustin 0
Okemah 36, Wewoka 26
Oklahoma Christian School 49, Newkirk 8
Oklahoma Union 41, Ketchum 6
Oologah 47, Miami 28
Owasso 41, Edmond North 3
Paoli 22, Ryan 14
Pawhuska 36, Quapaw 0
Perkins-Tryon 34, Mount St. Mary 3
Perry 41, Chisholm 12
Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 44, Garber 36
Plainview 42, Madill 7
Pocola 38, Panama 0
Ponca City 43, Putnam West 6
Pond Creek-Hunter 36, Kremlin-Hillsdale 0
Porter Consolidated 34, Hulbert 7
Poteau 52, Sallisaw 0
Prague 40, Kellyville 0
Pryor 66, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 14
Purcell 41, Holdenville 7
Putnam City 42, Southmoore 14
Regent Prep 49, Depew 0
Rejoice Christian School 63, Sequoyah-Claremore 0
Ringling 57, Rush Springs 0
Roland 42, Spiro 39
Salina 21, Kansas 7
Seiling 46, Canton 0
Seminole 39, Checotah 35
Shattuck 54, Turpin 20
Shawnee 29, Tulsa Rogers 6
Skiatook 35, Cleveland 21
Snyder 56, Central High 8
Stillwater 56, OKC U.S. Grant 6
Stroud 50, Konawa 0
Sulphur 28, Pauls Valley 9
Summit Christian 45, Arkoma 8
Tahlequah 21, Sapulpa 14
Talihina 32, Canadian 0
Thackerville 40, Maysville 26
Timberlake 48, Deer Creek-Lamont 0
Tonkawa 26, Watonga 18
Tuttle 49, Harrah 13
Union 48, Mustang 10
Velma-Alma 53, Strother 6
Verdigris 46, Inola 6
Vian 35, Cascia Hall 28
Victory Christian 50, Haskell 6
Wagoner 56, Catoosa 0
Walters 27, Hobart 7
Warner 42, Central Sallisaw 18
Washington 13, Community Christian 10
Wayne 25, Healdton 0
Waynoka 46, Sharon-Mutual 0
Wetumka 30, Weleetka 6
Wilson 22, Hollis 18
Wynnewood 34, Stratford 30
