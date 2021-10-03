Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Week 6 pick-em is open

ByCraig Hall

Oct 3, 2021
The Ledger Week 6 football pick-em contest is now open and is ready for you to take part in.

We encourage everybody to take part, even If they have not played in the past. We have a weekly prize of a six-month subscription to the Ledger’s e-edition, and a overall prize at the end of the season a $50 gift card.

To play, all you have to do is fill out the teams you think will win this week’s games involving LeFlore County football teams, Keota, OU, OSU, Tulsa, Arkansas and a national game of the week.

Then email the form by email to craig@heavenerledger.com, fax to (918) 653-7305 or text to (918) 649-4712.

Week one pick em

2021 Ledger/LCJ football pick-em
Keys at Heavener
Poteau at Sallisaw
Panama at Ppocola
Roland at Spiro
Talihina at Canadian
Arkoma at Christian Summit
Keota at Gans
OU vs Texas
Memphis at Tulsa
Arkansas at Mississippi
Penn State at Iowa
Tiebreaker: Points OU scores against Texas _______
Name:
Email address:
Pick which team you think will win and return picks by Friday at 5 p.m. by email to
craig@heavenerledger.com, text (918) 649-4712 or fax (918) 653-2425.

