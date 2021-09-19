Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Sports

Week 4 pick-em is open

ByCraig Hall

Sep 19, 2021
Ledger

The Ledger Week 4 pick-em contest is now open and ready for you to play.

It is a free contest and everybody is encouraged to play.

It’s simple to play. All you have to do are pick the winners of high school games involving LeFlore County teams and Keota, along with college games involving OU, OSU, Tulsa, Arkansas and a national game of the week.

Then email your picks to craig@heavenerledger.com, fax to (918) 653-7305m mail to Box 38, Heavener, Ok. 74937, text to 9918) 649-4712 or bring by 704 West Fifth Street in Heavener.

Week four pick em

By Craig Hall

Related Post

Sports

Sutmiller wins week 3 pick-em

Sep 19, 2021 Craig Hall
Heavener Softball Sports

Lady Wolves drop pair at Festival

Sep 19, 2021 Craig Hall
Football Sports

Buckeyes struggle with Tulsa

Sep 19, 2021 Craig Hall

Leave a Reply

You missed

Sports

Sutmiller wins week 3 pick-em

Sep 19, 2021 Craig Hall
Sports

Week 4 pick-em is open

Sep 19, 2021 Craig Hall
News

Democrats push to retool health care programs

Sep 19, 2021 Craig Hall
Others

Today in history 9-19-2021

Sep 19, 2021 Craig Hall