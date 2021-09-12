Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Uncategorized

Week 3 pick-em contest now open

ByCraig Hall

Sep 12, 2021

The Ledger Week 3 football pick-em contest is now open.

This is a free contest and everybody is encouraged to take part.

All you have to do is pick which teams you think will win, enter your tiebreaker pick, and return the form by email to craig@heavenerledger.com, text to (918)649-4712 or fax to (918) 653-7305.

Week three pick em

2021 Ledger/LCJ football pick-em
Central Sallisaw at Heavener
Panama at Gore
Spiro at Muldrow
Hartshorne at Talihina
Quinton at Arkoma
Weleetka vs. Keota
Nebraska at OU
OSU at Boise State
Tulsa at Ohio State
Georgia Southern at Arkansas
Alabama at Florida
Tiebreaker: Points OU scores against Nebraska _______
Name:
Email address:
Pick which team you think will win and return picks by Friday at 5 p.m. by email to
craig@heavenerledger.com, text (918) 649-4712 or fax (918) 653-2425.

By Craig Hall

Related Post

Leave a Reply

You missed

Sports

Sutmiller wins pick-em

Sep 12, 2021 Craig Hall
Uncategorized

Week 3 pick-em contest now open

Sep 12, 2021 Craig Hall
Softball Sports

Softball pairings for Class A, B schools announced

Sep 12, 2021 Craig Hall
Baseball Bokoshe Cameron LeFlore Sports Whitesboro Wister

Baseball districts announced

Sep 12, 2021 Craig Hall