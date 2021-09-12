Week 3 pick-em contest now open

The Ledger Week 3 football pick-em contest is now open.
This is a free contest and everybody is encouraged to take part.
All you have to do is pick which teams you think will win, enter your tiebreaker pick, and return the form by email to craig@heavenerledger.com, text to (918)649-4712 or fax to (918) 653-7305.
|2021 Ledger/LCJ football pick-em
|Central Sallisaw
|at
|Heavener
|Panama
|at
|Gore
|Spiro
|at
|Muldrow
|Hartshorne
|at
|Talihina
|Quinton
|at
|Arkoma
|Weleetka
|vs.
|Keota
|Nebraska
|at
|OU
|OSU
|at
|Boise State
|Tulsa
|at
|Ohio State
|Georgia Southern
|at
|Arkansas
|Alabama
|at
|Florida
|Tiebreaker: Points OU scores against Nebraska _______
|Name:
|Email address:
|Pick which team you think will win and return picks by Friday at 5 p.m. by email to
|craig@heavenerledger.com, text (918) 649-4712 or fax (918) 653-2425.