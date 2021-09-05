Week 2 pick-em is open

The Ledger/LCJ football pick-em contest is ready for Week 2.

All our readers are welcome to take part in the contest. It is free and there will be weekly winners, along with an overall winner, who will win a $50 gift certificate to the Southern Belle Restaurant.

Each week we will post games involving LeFlore County teams, along with OU, OSU, Tulsa, Arkansas and a national game of the week.

All you need to do is fill out the teams you think will win, fill out the tiebreaker and return by email to craig@heavenerledger.com, or text to (918) 649-4712.

Week two pick em