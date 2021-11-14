Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Football Sports

Week 12 pick-em is open

ByCraig Hall

Nov 14, 2021
The Ledger Week 12 pick-em contest is now open.

It is free and easy to do. All you have to do is fill out the team you think will win in games involving LeFlore County teams, along with Keota, OU, OSU, Tulsa, Arkansas, Big 12 and a national game of the week.

Then, you can email in your picks to craig@heavenerledger.com, fax to (877) 514-1424, text to (844) 673-0508 or mail to Ledger, P.O. Box 38, Heavener, Ok. 74937.

The weekly winner receives a 6-month subscription to the Ledger e-edition and the overall winner gets a $50 gift card.

pick em week 12

2021 Ledger/LCJ football pick-em
Blanchard at Poteau
Keota at Davenport
Iowa State at OU
OSU at Texas Tech
Temple at Tulsa
Arkansas at Alabama
Texas at West Virginia
Baylor at Kansas State
Kansas at TCU
Michigan State at Ohio State
Tiebreaker: Points OSU scores against Texas Tech ___________
Name:
Email address:
Pick which team you think will win and return picks by Thursday at 5 p.m. by email to
craig@heavenerledger.com, text (918) 649-4712 or fax (918) 653-7350.

By Craig Hall

