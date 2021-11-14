Week 12 pick-em is open

The Ledger Week 12 pick-em contest is now open.
It is free and easy to do. All you have to do is fill out the team you think will win in games involving LeFlore County teams, along with Keota, OU, OSU, Tulsa, Arkansas, Big 12 and a national game of the week.
Then, you can email in your picks to craig@heavenerledger.com, fax to (877) 514-1424, text to (844) 673-0508 or mail to Ledger, P.O. Box 38, Heavener, Ok. 74937.
The weekly winner receives a 6-month subscription to the Ledger e-edition and the overall winner gets a $50 gift card.
|2021 Ledger/LCJ football pick-em
|Blanchard
|at
|Poteau
|Keota
|at
|Davenport
|Iowa State
|at
|OU
|OSU
|at
|Texas Tech
|Temple
|at
|Tulsa
|Arkansas
|at
|Alabama
|Texas
|at
|West Virginia
|Baylor
|at
|Kansas State
|Kansas
|at
|TCU
|Michigan State
|at
|Ohio State
|Tiebreaker: Points OSU scores against Texas Tech ___________
|Name:
|Email address:
|Pick which team you think will win and return picks by Thursday at 5 p.m. by email to
|craig@heavenerledger.com, text (918) 649-4712 or fax (918) 653-2425.
|653-7350.