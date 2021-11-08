Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Sports

Week 11 pick-em is open

By Craig Hall

Nov 8, 2021
The Ledger/LCJ Week 11 pick-em contest is now open.

Everybody is encouraged to take part as there are weekly prizes of a six-month subscription to our e-edition. The overall winner gets a $50 gift certificate.

It’s free and simple to play. All you have to do is pick the winners of games involving LeFlore County teams, Keota, OU, OSU, Tulsa, Arkansas and a national game of the week.

All you have to do is email your picks to craig@heavenerledger.com or text (918) 649-4712.

pick em week 11

2021 Ledger/LCJ football pick-em
Catoosa at Poteau
Pocola at Antlers
Arkoma at Wetumka
Weleeka at Keota
OU at Baylor
TCU at OSU
Tulsa at Tulane
Arkansas at LSU
Purdue at Ohio State
Tiebreaker: Points OU scores against Baylor ___________
Name:
Email address:
Pick which team you think will win and return picks by Thursday at 5 p.m. by email to
craig@heavenerledger.com, text (918) 649-4712 or fax (918) 653-2425.  653-7350.

