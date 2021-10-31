Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Week 10 pick-em is open

ByCraig Hall

Oct 31, 2021
The Ledger/LCJ Week 10 pick-em contest is now open.

Everybody is invited and encouraged to play, even if you have not previously taken part. All you have to do is pick which teams will win in games involving LeFlore County teams, OSU, Tulsa, Arkansas and national games of the week.

Then submit your picks by email to craig@heavenerledger.com.

Each weekly winner received a six-month subscription to the Ledger/LCJ weekly e-edition.

pick em week 10

2021 Ledger/LCJ football pick-em
Heavener at Vian
Broken Bow at Poteau
Spiro at Pocola
Roland at Panama
Talihina at Gore
Arkoma at Keota
OSU at West Virginia
Tulsa at Cincinnati
Mississippi St. at Arkansas
Auburn at Texas A&M
Baylor at TCU
Texas at Iowa St
Tiebreaker: Points OSU scores against West Virgina ___________
Name:
Email address:
Pick which team you think will win and return picks by Thursday at 5 p.m. by email to
craig@heavenerledger.com, text (918) 649-4712 or fax (918) 653-2425.  653-7350.

