Week 10 pick-em is open

The Ledger/LCJ Week 10 pick-em contest is now open.
Everybody is invited and encouraged to play, even if you have not previously taken part. All you have to do is pick which teams will win in games involving LeFlore County teams, OSU, Tulsa, Arkansas and national games of the week.
Then submit your picks by email to craig@heavenerledger.com.
Each weekly winner received a six-month subscription to the Ledger/LCJ weekly e-edition.
|2021 Ledger/LCJ football pick-em
|Heavener
|at
|Vian
|Broken Bow
|at
|Poteau
|Spiro
|at
|Pocola
|Roland
|at
|Panama
|Talihina
|at
|Gore
|Arkoma
|at
|Keota
|OSU
|at
|West Virginia
|Tulsa
|at
|Cincinnati
|Mississippi St.
|at
|Arkansas
|Auburn
|at
|Texas A&M
|Baylor
|at
|TCU
|Texas
|at
|Iowa St
|Tiebreaker: Points OSU scores against West Virgina ___________
|Name:
|Email address:
|Pick which team you think will win and return picks by Thursday at 5 p.m. by email to
|craig@heavenerledger.com, text (918) 649-4712 or fax (918) 653-2425.
|653-7350.