Week 10 pick-em is open

The Ledger/LCJ Week 10 pick-em contest is now open.

Everybody is invited and encouraged to play, even if you have not previously taken part. All you have to do is pick which teams will win in games involving LeFlore County teams, OSU, Tulsa, Arkansas and national games of the week.

Then submit your picks by email to craig@heavenerledger.com.

Each weekly winner received a six-month subscription to the Ledger/LCJ weekly e-edition.

pick em week 10

2021 Ledger/LCJ football pick-em Heavener at Vian Broken Bow at Poteau Spiro at Pocola Roland at Panama Talihina at Gore Arkoma at Keota OSU at West Virginia Tulsa at Cincinnati Mississippi St. at Arkansas Auburn at Texas A&M Baylor at TCU Texas at Iowa St Tiebreaker: Points OSU scores against West Virgina ___________ Name: Email address: Pick which team you think will win and return picks by Thursday at 5 p.m. by email to craig@heavenerledger.com, text (918) 649-4712 or fax (918) 653-2425. 653-7350.