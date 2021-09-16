Weather forecast for 9-16-2021

Another warm day is forecast for Thursday, even with the start of fall just a few days away.
The high will be 90 degrees, with a low of 67 degrees.
Wednesday’s high was 91, with a low of 67.
Sunrise is at 7:02 a.m. Sunset is at 7:23 p.m.
Average temperatures for Sept. 16 are a high of 85, with a low of 58.
Records for the date were a high of 102 in 1980. The record low was 37 in 1989.
On Sept, 16, 2020, the high was 86 and the low was 64.
Please show your support for a locally owned news organization by subscribing through the website or on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter.