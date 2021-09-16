Weather forecast for 9-16-2021

Another warm day is forecast for Thursday, even with the start of fall just a few days away.

The high will be 90 degrees, with a low of 67 degrees.

Wednesday’s high was 91, with a low of 67.

Sunrise is at 7:02 a.m. Sunset is at 7:23 p.m.

Average temperatures for Sept. 16 are a high of 85, with a low of 58.

Records for the date were a high of 102 in 1980. The record low was 37 in 1989.

On Sept, 16, 2020, the high was 86 and the low was 64.

