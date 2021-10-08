Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Tulsa man injured in motorcycle accident

ByCraig Hall

Oct 8, 2021
A Tulsa man was injured in a motorcycle accident Thursday at approximately 3:53 on Highway 59 near Hicks Road, three miles south of Hodgen.

Todd Bell, 30, of Tulsa, was driving a 2021 Harley Davidson and crashed into a 2013 Ford truck driven by Jereme Hall, 40, of Wister.

Hall’s vehicle was slowing to make a left turn. Bell tried to take evasive action, but his motorcycle struck the truck.

Bell was transported by lifeflight to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa. He was admitted in stable condition with leg and head injuries.

Hall was not injured in the accident. He had three passengers, Jason May, 42, of Howe, Jeffrey Newcomer, 52, of Heavener, and Jordan Key, 25, of Howe.

Nobody in the truck sustained injuries.

The accident was investigated by Trooper Michael Scantling. He was assisted by the Heavener and Wister police departments.

By Craig Hall

