Tucker community supper scheduled for Saturday

TUCKER — The annual Tucker community supper will be from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the Tucker Community Building.

The supper will include ham, chicken, dressing, barbecue, vegetables and desserts with tea and coffee for beverages.

The cost is $8 per person for those ages 13 and older and $4 for children ages 12 and younger.

The proceeds will go towards the upkeep of the Tucker Community Center.

There will be curbside service for to-go meals.

For additional information or to call to order a meal to go, call Carolyn Hammontree at (918) 839-3566 or Linda Lashley at (479) 739-1481.

