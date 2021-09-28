



By LEON YOUNGBLOOD

Briar Circle

I fell for it again.. .

I stumbled upon some online videos of tubby fellows wandering around at various places with metal detectors, finding hordes of gold and silver buried underground, and making it look relatively easy to do. True, they did have to dig some of their finds up, but this was part of the fun. The “treasure hunting” siren call was too much for me. I hunted up my old thirty-dollar flea market metal detector, replaced the dead batteries, and ventured outdoors. I ventured only a few feet, though, for I was eager to try the thing out.

Alas, I had replaced the dead batteries with dead batteries. This would not do, and as I stepped back inside the Briar Circle shack in hope of finding batteries with more enthusiasm, I heard motorized things approaching. Soon, I was joined by my young friend “Clem” Clemmens and my pastoral friend, the Reverend-Doctor-Brother John H. Theirs was merely a friendly visit, but as soon as they saw the metal detector, they were ready to hunt. I replaced the batteries, and let John have the first turn on “finders/keepers” terms. I wasn’t worried. I had been over the territory just off the front porch dozens of times, and was fairly sure there was nothing valuable to find.

But John found a nickel. I could have handled this, except it was one of those old buffalo nickels, a coin I had somehow managed to miss finding over the years, and I was envious.

Clem took his turn, and within three minutes we heard a squeal from the detector I had heard only once before some 15 years ago. Eagerly, Clem began digging in the clay soil with his bare hands until I gave him a garden trowel. Clem found a small ring. Not one of your cheap, shabby aluminum sorts of rings you get from supermarket vending machines. Clem found a gold ring. A gold ring with a diamond.

“Is it still ‘finders/keepers?’” Clem asked.

I sighed, and said, “I’m a man of my word. Too many words, maybe, but I’ll stick to them. Gimme that thing!”

Clem gave me the detector, and after a half-hour, I had a small bounty of rusty nails, screws, washers, pull tabs and the like, and every bit of it worthless. We had 20 acres to go over, though, of land that had been used as a scrap yard by previous owners.

We speculated on where the buffalo nickel and ring came from. The loss of the nickel could be tolerated, but whoever lost the ring probably regretted it. I hoped some past resident who was leery of banks had buried money, but I did not get my hopes up. Clem and John knew of places where we could explore and hunt treasure to our hearts’ content, but it was getting too late to go to them.

And we were at least finding some interesting things. Near the site where an outhouse had been, I found a ring of keys. A few old tools were found, and 47 cents in change. I was envious about the ring, but not upset about it.

The Reverend-Doctor-Brother John could not help himself, and made observations about “laying up treasures in Heaven rather than on earth.”

“On earth,” John said, “our things are subject to rust and rot and corruption. Our Heavenly treasures aren’t. Those are what we should be seeking.”

John was serious about it, too. But he still kept the buffalo nickel.

