Three palatial homes, one of them under construction, center, stand apparently undamaged but surrounded by the ruins of mansions in the Bel-Air district which was swept by the worst brush fire in Los Angeles, Ca., history, Nov. 7, 1961. More than 250 homes were destroyed and many damaged. (AP Photo)

By The Associated Press

Today is Sunday, Nov. 7, the 311th day of 2021. There are 54 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Nov. 7, 1917, Russia’s Bolshevik Revolution took place as forces led by Vladimir Ilyich Lenin overthrew the provisional government of Alexander Kerensky.

