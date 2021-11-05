Today in history 11-5-2021

By The Associated Press
Today is Friday, Nov. 5, the 309th day of 2021. There are 56 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On Nov. 5, 2017, a gunman armed with an assault rifle opened fire in a small South Texas church, killing more than two dozen people; the shooter, Devin Patrick Kelley, was later found dead in a vehicle after he was shot and chased by two men who heard the gunfire. (An autopsy revealed that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.)
Read the full story on our daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe and support a locally owned and operated newspaper HERE.