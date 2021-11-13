Today in history 11-13-2021

By The Associated Press
Today is Saturday, Nov. 13, the 317th day of 2021. There are 48 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On Nov. 13, 2015, Islamic State militants carried out a set of coordinated attacks in Paris on the national stadium, restaurants and streets, and a crowded concert hall, killing 130 people in the worst attack on French soil since World War II.
