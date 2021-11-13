Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Today in history 11-13-2021

ByCraig Hall

Nov 13, 2021
A makeshift morgue in a big circus tent was set up to identify and count the dead as they were brought from the charred coal mine after it caught fire and killed 259 miners and rescue workers, Nov. 13, 1909 Cherry, Ill. (AP Photo)

By The Associated Press

Today is Saturday, Nov. 13, the 317th day of 2021. There are 48 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Nov. 13, 2015, Islamic State militants carried out a set of coordinated attacks in Paris on the national stadium, restaurants and streets, and a crowded concert hall, killing 130 people in the worst attack on French soil since World War II.

