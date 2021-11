A contingent of British soldiers arrived in Paris, France on Sunday, Nov. 12, 1939, and paraded along the Boulevards immediately after their arrival. Their route took them from the Place de la Republique to the Madeleine, thence to the Place de la Concorde and up the Champs Elysees to the Invalides. The British troops snapped during their march along the boulevards. (AP Photo)

By The Associated Press

Today is Friday, Nov. 12, the 316th day of 2021. There are 49 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Nov. 12, 1942, the World War II naval Battle of Guadalcanal began. (The Allies ended up winning a major victory over Japanese forces.)

