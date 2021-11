Every citizen of Paris appears to be on the Place De L'Opera following the news of signing of the Armistice Treaty, Nov. 11, 1918. (AP Photo)

By The Associated Press

Today is Thursday, Nov. 11, the 315th day of 2021. There are 50 days left in the year. Today is Veterans Day.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Nov. 11, 1620, 41 Pilgrims aboard the Mayflower, anchored off Massachusetts, signed a compact calling for a “body politick.”

