Today in history 11-10-2021

The Manhattan skyline, as seen from the Queens borough of the city, comes back to life in the early hours of Nov. 10, 1965, after having been plunged into darkness during a massive power failure affecting the northeastern U.S. and parts of Ontario, Canada on Nov. 9. Most prominent buildings, from left, are: the UN Secretariat, the Empire State Building, the Chrysler building and the Pan Am building. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)

By The Associated Press

Today is Wednesday, Nov. 10, the 314th day of 2021. There are 51 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Nov. 10, 1951, customer-dialed long-distance telephone service began as Mayor M. Leslie Denning of Englewood, New Jersey, called Alameda, California, Mayor Frank Osborne without operator assistance.

