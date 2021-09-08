Tishomingo rallies past Heavener

TISHOMINGO – Tishomingo avenged an earlier loss to Heavener with a 5-4 win Tuesday in a District 3A-8 fast pitch softball action.

Tishomingo is 12-5 overall and 5-2 in the district. Heavener is 14-5 and 6-2. The Lady Wolves host Valliant Thursday.

Heavener led 4-1 entering the seventh inning before Tish rallies for four runs to get the win.

Kinley Brand pitched the distance for Heavener. She allowed six hits and five runs, none earned, with five strikeouts and two walks.

Brand went 3-4 batting with a triple and a run, Ava Cartwright went 2-4 with a RBI and Cayleigh McGee doubled and had a 1-4 outing.

Tishomingo 5, Heavener 4

HHS 1 0 2 0 0 1 0—4 8-3

THS 0 0 0 1 0 0 4—5 6 2

