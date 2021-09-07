Tips are offered for voting

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 14 for the town of Wister special election for PSO franchise. LeFlore County board secretary, Sharon Steele, gave the following tips to voters, especially to those who will be casting a ballot for the first time.

*Mark your ballot using the example posted at your polling place and inside your ballot booth. If you make a mistake, do not try to correct it. Instead, take your ballot to the precinct officials. They will destroy the ballot and issue a new one.

*You do not need to make a selection for each issue on the ballot in order for your ballot to be counted. The voting device will cast votes only for those issues which you have marked.

*Ballots can be read by the voting device regardless of how you insert the ballot into the system. If the system detects to many markings for a single office or question, an error report will be printed and the ballot will be returned to the voter for a new ballot to be issued.

If you forget your voter ID or your name is not found in the precinct registry, you may still cast a provisional ballot by signing an affidavit. A provisional ballot is sealed in a special envelope and counted after election day, once the voter’s information has been verified by the county election board. Election results cannot be certified until all provisional ballots have been researched, verified and counted.

Steele said election officials are there to assist voters ensure all procedures are followed on election day. If you believe a las has been violated, contact precinct or county election officials immediately. Do not wait until you leave the polling location.

Voting activity is generally slowest during the mid-morning and mid-afternoon, but the election board says lines and wait times can vary from precinct to precinct. All voters who want to cast a ballot should be in line no later than 7 p.m.

“Anyone who is in line by 7 p.m. on Tuesday and eligible to vote, will be allowed to vote,” she said.

You can locate your polling location using the state election board’s OK voter portal at Oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp.

The LeFlore County Board is located at 103 North Church Street in Poteau and is open from 8 a.m. to 4;30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For questions, call the election board at (918) 647-3701 or email leflorecounty@ekections.ok.gov.

