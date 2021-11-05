Thunder roar back to beat Lakers again

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) blocks a shot from Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

By GREG BEACHAM AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 11 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter, and the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied from a 19-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Lakers for the second time this season, 107-104 on Thursday night.

Kenrich Williams scored nine of his 13 points in the final period for the Thunder, who haven’t beaten anybody in their eight games this season except the vaunted Lakers — both times while rallying from enormous deficits, and both times with LeBron James sidelined. James sat out the rematch with an abdominal strain.

