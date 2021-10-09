Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Three county teams win in Week 6

ByCraig Hall

Oct 9, 2021
Three of the seven LeFlore County football teams won games in Week 6 action Friday night.

Keys broke free in the second half to down Heavener, 63-18; Poteau blanked Sallisaw, 52-0; Roland edged Spiro, 42-39; Pocola was too much for Panama, 38-0; Talihina won its second straight with a 32-0 win over Canadian; and Arkoma lost its district opener at Summit Christian, 45-8.

Keys only led Heavener, 28-18, in what looked like it should be a good game in the second half. But the Cougars returned the second-half kickoff for a touchdown and then intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown just over a minute later to turn the game into a rout.

The Cougars improve to 4-1 and 2-1. The Wolves are 0-6 and 0-3. Heavener hosts Spiro Thursday.

Poteau won its 24th straight district game in the blowout at Sallisaw. The Pirates improve to 5-1 and 3-0 while the Black Diamonds are 1-5 and 0-2. Poteau visits Stilwell Thursday.

In the best game of the night, Roland outscored Spiro in a big game in the district race. The Rangers are 4-2 and 1-2. Spiro is 4-2 and 1-2 after two straight losses.

In a battle between a pair of old LeFlore County rivals, it was all Pocola as the Indians geared up for a difficult stretch of games with the win. Pocola is 4-2 and 2-1. Panama is 2-4 and 1-2. Pocola travels to district-leading Vian Thursday and Panama hosts Cascia Hall.

Talihina upped its record to 3-2 and 2-1 with the win over Canadian (1-5 and 1-2). The Golden Tigers host Warner Thursday.

Arkoma (5-1 and 0-1) lost its first game of the year and its district opener at Summit Christian (5-1, 1-0) The Mustangs look to right the ship Thursday when they host Cave Springs.

