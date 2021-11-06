Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Three county teams make playoffs

ByCraig Hall

Nov 6, 2021
Poteau's Todd Mattox scores one of his four touchdowns in Friday's win over Broken Bow.

By CRAIG HALL

POTEAU – Poteau will be home next week when the playoffs start while Pocola and Arkoma both play on the road.

Poteau (9-1 and 7-0) clinched its fourth straight district championship Friday with a 59-16 win over Broken Bow. The Pirates host Catoosa in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs next week.

Pocola clinched a playoff spot with a 55-28 win over Spiro. The Indians finished third in 2A-5 and plays at Antlers next week. The Indians finish 6-4 and 4-3.

Arkoma fell at Keota, 68-20 in a game to decide second and third place in the district. The Mustangs visit Wetumka in a Class B playoff game Friday.

Also Friday, Vian remained undefeated in district play with a 54-0 win over Heavener to finish the Wolves’ season at 0-10 and 0-7.

Roland defeated Panama, 45-6. The Razorbacks finish 2-8 and 1-6. The only other county game was Thursday as Talihina lost to Gore, 54-0.

By Craig Hall

