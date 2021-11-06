Three county teams make playoffs

Poteau's Todd Mattox scores one of his four touchdowns in Friday's win over Broken Bow.

By CRAIG HALL

POTEAU – Poteau will be home next week when the playoffs start while Pocola and Arkoma both play on the road.

Poteau (9-1 and 7-0) clinched its fourth straight district championship Friday with a 59-16 win over Broken Bow. The Pirates host Catoosa in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs next week.

Pocola clinched a playoff spot with a 55-28 win over Spiro. The Indians finished third in 2A-5 and plays at Antlers next week. The Indians finish 6-4 and 4-3.

Arkoma fell at Keota, 68-20 in a game to decide second and third place in the district. The Mustangs visit Wetumka in a Class B playoff game Friday.

Also Friday, Vian remained undefeated in district play with a 54-0 win over Heavener to finish the Wolves’ season at 0-10 and 0-7.

Roland defeated Panama, 45-6. The Razorbacks finish 2-8 and 1-6. The only other county game was Thursday as Talihina lost to Gore, 54-0.

