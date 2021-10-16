Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

News

Texan dies in accident near Muse

ByCraig Hall

Oct 16, 2021
Ledger logo

A Texas City, Texas man died when his 2014 Freightliner rolled on its side Friday at 9:20 a.m. southeast of Muse.

Darreck Foreman, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene with head and trunk internal injuries.

The cause of the accident was listed as speed and is still under investigation. He was going north on Hwy. 259, when he lost control on a curve and the car rolled.

He was not wearing a seatbelt. The Freightliner was not equipped with airbags.

The accident was investigated by Trooper Michael Scantling, assisted by Trooper Steven Moreland and the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Department.

Subscribe to a locally owned and operated LeFlore County newspaper HERE

By Craig Hall

Related Post

News

Biden open to shortening length of programs

Oct 16, 2021 Craig Hall
News

Governor, attorney general blast vaccine mandate

Oct 15, 2021 Craig Hall
News

Unemployment claims near pre-pandemic levels

Oct 14, 2021 Craig Hall

Leave a Reply

You missed

Others

Blast from the past 10-16-2021

Oct 16, 2021 Craig Hall
Football Sports

District standings after Week 7

Oct 16, 2021 Craig Hall
Others

Today in history 10-16-2021

Oct 16, 2021 Craig Hall
News

Biden open to shortening length of programs

Oct 16, 2021 Craig Hall