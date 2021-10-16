Texan dies in accident near Muse

A Texas City, Texas man died when his 2014 Freightliner rolled on its side Friday at 9:20 a.m. southeast of Muse.

Darreck Foreman, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene with head and trunk internal injuries.

The cause of the accident was listed as speed and is still under investigation. He was going north on Hwy. 259, when he lost control on a curve and the car rolled.

He was not wearing a seatbelt. The Freightliner was not equipped with airbags.

The accident was investigated by Trooper Michael Scantling, assisted by Trooper Steven Moreland and the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Department.

