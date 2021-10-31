Sutmiller wins Week 9 pick-em

Jonathon Sutmiller won the Ledger/LCJ Week 9 pick-em contest in a tiebreaker with six of the seven other pickers. All eight went 9-3 on the week. Sutmiller came closest to the points Oklahoma would score against Texas Tech.

He picked 55 and the Sooners scored 52. Jesse Sutmiller, David Davis, Callee Conway, Justin Rowton, Gerald Conway and Austin Davis also finished 9-3.

Rowton is the overall leader with an 81-27 record, one game ahead of Davis and Jonathon Sutmiller.

Standings after week nine