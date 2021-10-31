Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Football Sports

Sutmiller wins Week 9 pick-em

ByCraig Hall

Oct 31, 2021
Jonathon Sutmiller won the Ledger/LCJ Week 9 pick-em contest in a tiebreaker with six of the seven other pickers. All eight went 9-3 on the week. Sutmiller came closest to the points Oklahoma would score against Texas Tech.

He picked 55 and the Sooners scored 52. Jesse Sutmiller, David Davis, Callee Conway, Justin Rowton, Gerald Conway and Austin Davis also finished 9-3.

Rowton is the overall leader with an 81-27 record, one game ahead of Davis and Jonathon Sutmiller.

Play the Week 10 pick-em contest HERE.

Standings after week nine

By Craig Hall

