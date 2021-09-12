Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Sutmiller wins pick-em

ByCraig Hall

Sep 12, 2021

Jesse Sutmiller won the Ledger Week 2 pick-em contest by going 10-1, beating Caden Waggoner by one game.

Play this week’s contest HERE.

Overall, Sutmiller, Cadden Waggoner and Austin Davis are each 18-7 and tied for first place.

The pick-em contest is free and easy to play. All you have to do is pick the winners of LeFlore County and Keota high school games, OU, OSU, Tulsa, Arkansas and a national game of the week and return by email to craig@heavenerledger.com or fax to (918) 653-7305.

The overall winner at the end of the year wins a $50 gift card to Southern Belle.

Standings after week two

By Craig Hall

