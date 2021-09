Jonathon Sutmiller won the week 1 Ledger pick-em contest in a tiebreaker with Austin Davis and Justin Rowton.

All three were 9-2 for the week with Sutmiller coming the closest to the points OU scored in its game with Tulane.

Overall, Davis is in the lead with an 11-3 record. Sutmiller and Rowton are tied for second with 9-5 records. Play this week’s free pick-em contest HERE.

Standings after week one