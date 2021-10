Jonathon Sutmiller won the Ledger Week 5 pick-em contest in a tiebreaker.

He was 9-3 and tied with Jesse Sutmiller and Justin Rowton, but came closest to the points OU scored in its game at Kansas State. He wins a six-month subscription to the Ledger’s e-edition.

Overall, Austin Davis remains in the lead at 44-16, one game ahead of Rowton.

Play the Week 6 pick-em HERE.

Standings after week five

Get more: Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter or subscribe to the Ledger.