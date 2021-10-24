Stormy Sunday possible for LeFlore County

Mostly clear skies Sunday until a line of storms in the afternoon and into the evening bring showers and thunderstorms to LeFlore County.

Damaging wins, large hail and tornadoes are possible.

The high will be 82 degrees, with a low of 52 degrees.

Saturday’s high was 83 degrees, which matched the record high originally set in 1973, while the low was 69.

Sunrise is at 7:32 a.m. Sunset is at 6:32 p.m.

