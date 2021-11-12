Staff threatened after OSU penalties upheld

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton Jr. shouts in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Arlington Tuesday in Stillwater. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

By CLIFF BRUNT AP Sports Writer

The NCAA said some staff members have received threatening and offensive messages since Oklahoma State basketball coach Mike Boynton identified some by name last week after a one-year postseason ban and other penalties were upheld on appeal.

Last year, an NCAA infractions committee hit the Cowboys with the penalties for former assistant coach Lamont Evans accepting up to $22,000 so he could help steer athletes to certain financial advisers. Evans was arrested in 2017, and Oklahoma State fired him.

Read the full story on our daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe for only $5 a month or $50 a year and get the best coverage of LeFlore County HERE.