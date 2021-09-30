Spiro Mounds to host archaeology month event

:



SPIRO — October is Archaeology Month in Oklahoma and internationally, and Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center will celebrate International Archaeology Day Oct. 16, with a lecture, a guided walk and many other activities.

Oklahoma Archaeology Month is sponsored and promoted by the Oklahoma Anthropological Society and the Oklahoma Public Archaeology Network, and includes many more events (some virtual) throughout Oklahoma during the month of October.

Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center is the only prehistoric American Indian archaeological site in Oklahoma open to the public and is the perfect place to celebrate Archaeology Month. Lectures about the prehistory and history of this region will start at 11 a.m. There also will be a guided tour of the site at 2 p.m. led by manager Dennis Peterson. The regular exhibits will be available throughout the day as well. Expert flint knappers, or stone tool makers, will be on hand to show off their skills from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. An archaeologist will be available to identify artifact collections for visitors during that same time. Educational games and activities will be available throughout the day.

If you would like to know more about Archaeology Month events, please visit www.ou.edu/okpan. For more information on Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center, please contact Dennis Peterson at 918-962-2062 or spiro@okhistory.org.

Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center is open Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 5 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children ages 6–18, cash or check only. The center is located three miles east of Spiro on Highway 9/271 and four miles north on Lock and Dam Road.

Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society. The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma. For more information about the OHS, please visit www.okhistory.org.

