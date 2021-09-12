Softball pairings for Class A, B schools announced

Fast pitch softball districts have been announced for Class A and B schools.

Districts for 2A through 4A will be determined by district standings.

All district tournaments must be completed by Sept. 25.

In Class B, Whitesboro hosts a district with Eagletown, Cameron hosts a district with Watts and Bluejacket competing. LeFlore is also hosting a Class B district with Kinta and Battiest.

In Class A, Talihina is at the Red Oak district, and Wister hosts a district against Arkoma and Gans.

