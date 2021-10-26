Seven-day average of virus cases dips below 1,000

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The seven-day average of coronavirus cases in Oklahoma has fallen below 1,000 for the first time since late July, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The daily average of 801 cases reported Monday by the health department was down from 1,012 reported Friday.

The department does not provide daily updates during weekends.

The rolling average has remained above 1,000 since July 26 as a summer surge of cases blamed on the delta variant moved across the state.

The average reached a high of 2,806 on August 30.

The three-day average of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 stood at 618, according to the health department, with 208 of those in ICU.

A total of 641,051 virus infections have been reported in Oklahoma since the pandemic began.

