Services set for Stephen Heaton

Oct 5, 2021
POCOLA – Memorial service for Stephen Charles Heaton, 72 of Pocola is 10 a.m. on Tuesday at Evans and Miller Funeral Home Chapel in Pocola.

Cremation under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

He was born Nov. 16, 1948 in Watertown, Wisconsin to Jeanne (Wilkinson) Heaton and Arthur Heaton and passed away Oct. 2, 2021 in Pocola.

Survivors include his wife of 14 years, Carol Heaton; a son Patrick Heaton; sisters, Sandy Kampe and Sue McGraw; grandchildren, Sydney Heaton, Bailey Heaton, and Peyton Crutcher; step sons, James and Jodi Perry and children Joy and Joel, Jack Perry and Corinne Noblit.

He was is preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Jeanne Heaton; and a son Jason Heaton.

 

